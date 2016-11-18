Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who got in her car while almost two-and-a-half times over the limit has been banned from the road for two years.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the manner of Andrea Booth’s driving forced three youths to jump out of the way.

Other drivers were so concerned that they followed her Renault Clio, forced her to stop and removed her car keys.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called following the incident on Grange Road in Batley on October 15.

Breath tests revealed that Booth had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Booth said she was on her way home and took a completely different route than normal.

The court heard that she had been celebrating her birthday but was completely mortified by what happened and hadn’t touched alcohol since.

Judge Fanning said that the alcohol must have had a significant effect on her.

He added: “It’s clearly very serious. Three youths had to jump out of the way and other road users followed you, brought your car to a stop and removed the keys.”

Booth, of Kirkwood Grove in Wakefield, was banned from driving for 23 months.

She must complete a community order with eight days of rehabilitative activities.

Judge Fanning fined her £400 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.