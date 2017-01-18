Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested and three passengers were taken to hospital following a crash on Greenfield Road, Upperthong.

The 21-year-old driver of a blue Ford Fiesta was taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving following the accident outside The Ford Inn, at around 6.15am.

The car suffered massive damage to the front after leaving the country road and hitting a tree.

The road was partially blocked while the wrecked vehicle was recovered.

Three passengers, including a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital although it is not thought their injuries were serious.

Police said the crash was not related to alcohol or drugs.

Kirklees Rural Police warned: “Please slow down on the roads and stick to the speed limits – could have been so much worse.”