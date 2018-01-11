Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a car involved in yesterday’s fatal horror smash has been discharged from hospital.

The 51-year-old man was driving the BMW when it crashed into a bus shelter on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen yesterday morning (Weds).

The man was among four people who were injured, including 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson , who tragically died from her injuries yesterday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning (Thurs) the driver has since been discharged from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

A 47-year-old woman who was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with what was initially described as life threatening injuries continues to be treated for her serious condition, but is said to be stable.

A 17-year-old girl who was also injured and taken to HRI continues to be treated today. Police said her injuries were serious but not life threatening.

The tragedy is now being investigated by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, who are appealing to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the BMW travelling just before.

Sgt Ann Drury from the MCET said: “Officers would still like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who saw the collision or who may have seen the grey BMW travelling before the incident took place.

“Information can be passed to the Major Collision and Enquiry Team Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team W via 101 quoting 13180014977.”