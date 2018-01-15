Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A speeding driver in West Yorkshire was caught doing a mind-boggling 102mph in a 30mph zone.

The frightening statistic is in figures which reveal that police in our county catch more speeders that any other police force in the country - well over double its nearest rival.

Another driver was caught doing 160mph in a 70mph limit.

Vehicle leasing company UK Carline submitted freedom of information requests to the UK’s police forces with the results revealing which areas have caught the most motorists exceeding the speed limit since 2017, as well as the top speeds people were caught.

West Yorkshire was revealed as the area that issued the most speeding tickets during 2017, racking up over 142,000 offences – just under 80,000 more than Surrey who registered the second highest number of offences at 62,623.

Of those, 139,134 drivers were caught by speed cameras with 3,476 caught by officers.

Drivers in West Yorkshire show no signs of changing their driving habits with speeding offences in 2017 up 13% when compared to 2016.

Jonathan Nolan, general manager at UK Carline said: “Our research has certainly produced some eye opening insight into the UK’s driving habits with some worryingly fast speeds being clocked by speed cameras up and down the country over the last few years.

“We hope the stats will make people think twice next time they consider speeding, particularly in more residential areas. Drivers should always stay safe on the roads by never exceeding the speed limits.”

The top 10 police forces that issued the most speeding tickets during 2017 were:

1 West Yorkshire – 142,610

2 Surrey – 62,623

3 West Mercia – 62,503

4 Dundee – 60,465

5 North Wales – 57,224

6 Kent – 53,590

7 Lancashire – 51,455

8 Humberside – 49,982

9 Norfolk – 49,730

10 Dorset - 45,344

The fastest speeds clocked in a 70mph zone during 2017 were:

1 West Yorkshire – 160mph

2 Surrey – 150mph

3 Kent – 150mph

4 Lincolnshire – 149mph

5 Dundee – 148mph