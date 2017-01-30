Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been left seriously injured after a car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree and the driver fled.

The 16-year-old boy was travelling in the blue Volkswagen Bora when it crashed on Grange Road, Batley, on Saturday evening.

Police say the other occupants of the car, including the driver, fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are currently underway to trace the others who were travelling in the car. The collision happened shortly after 7pm.

Anyone with any information as to their identity is asked to contact Pc Matthew Judge at SRANS West by callling 101 and quoting reference 131744240.