Driver flees scene after crashing into a lamp post on Dunford Road in Holmfirth

  • By

Reports on social media suggested the driver had run for help after the collision

RTC on Dunford Road, Holmfirth

A driver who crashed into a lamp post in Holmfirth fled the scene.

The motorist is thought to have left the blue Peugeot to get help, according to reports on social media.

Residents on Dunford Road were woken up by the collision near the Underbank Rangers Rugby Club on Thursday night.

A picture of the scene after the crash was posted on Facebook by Val Farrar.

Kirklees attended the street the next day to repair the lamp post, with plans made to recover the hatchback.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 22.57 from a passing motorist with reports of a damaged abandoned vehicle.

“The council later attended to remove the lamp post which the car had collided with.

“There was nobody in the car at the time so we are unable to verify whether anyone was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

