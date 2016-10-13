Login Register
Driver flees scene after head-on crash near Emley leaves one man hurt

  • Updated
  • By

Man, 40, injured and taken to hospital

A police photo from the scene of the crash on Thorncliffe Green Road, near Emley Moor mast

A driver ran from the scene after a head-on crash between two cars which left one man injured.

The crash on Thorncliffe Green Road, near Emley Moor mast, involved a VW Passat and a Seat Ibiza.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at around 3.45pm today.

Scene of the crash on Thorncliffe Green Road, near Emley Moor mast

A 40-year-old man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a check-up after suffering slight injuries.

Police said that one of the drivers fled from the scene.

Police and ambulance at the scene of the head-on crash on Thorncliffe Green Road, near Emley Moor mast

Kirklees Rural police, whose officers attended the incident, said the crash happened on a corner in wet conditions.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area until the road was cleared.

Kirklees Rural police tweeted a photograph of the scene which showed a badly damaged VW Passat which had lost one of its wheels.

