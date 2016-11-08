Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence after a court heard for a time he allowed his partner to take the blame for a car crash when he was actually driving.

Leeds Crown Court heard a collision occurred between a Mini and a VW Passat in New Mill on the evening of February 27 this year and a male and two females got out of the Mini.

Eddie Poulson spoke to the 70-year-old driver of the Passat asking if he was all right but when he was told that man was calling the police he left the scene and went to his parent’s home.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said police officers did attend the collision and found a small amount of cannabis in the Mini.

The day after the collision Poulson’s partner went to the police station and said she had been driving at the time and Poulson subsequently tried to claim she had taken the vehicle without his consent. Officers were not convinced and CCTV footage confirmed a male driver.

His partner was subsequently given a suspended sentence for attempting to pervert the course of justice. When Poulson was interviewed he confirmed the collision was his fault and said he had panicked.

He said he had not instigated her attendance at the police station but when he heard what she had done he had gone along with it.

Richard Barradell, representing Poulson, said when he found out what his partner had done “he was in a difficult decision and made a very poor choice.”

They had no idea the seriousness of their actions. His partner was now expecting their second child early next year.

Mr Barradell said: “He has learned a significant lesson.”

Poulson, 34 of Cawthorne View, Hoylandswaine, Penistone admitted doing an act tending to pervert the course of justice, failing to stop after an accident and possessing cannabis and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years with 200 hours unpaid work and eight penalty points.