Accident at Blacker Road in Birkby

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was injured in a crash near Birkby Infant and Nursery School on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Blacker Road at around 6.40am after a crash between a silver Nissan estate car and a white Volkswagen Transporter.

The badly-damaged Nissan appears to have crashed into a wall at the side of the road. The white Volkswagon pick-up truck then crashed into the rear of the car.

The driver of the Volkswagen received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed.

An ambulance attended the scene and police officers guided traffic around the crash site.

School run and rush hour traffic in the surrounding area was unaffected.

Enquires into the crash are ongoing. Witnesses can call police on 101.