Two car crash at Crow Edge

Video will play in

Watch this video again

Watch the official Emoji Movie trailer

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a 4x4 had a lucky escape after a crash with a lorry which shut a country road.

The Dodge Nitro was in collision with a Mercedes lorry on the A616 Sheffield Road at Crow Edge, between Hepworth and Holmfirth , shortly before 8am today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

The mangled Dodge had extensive damage and appears to have taken the force of the impact head on. The lorry was also damaged and lost a wheel in the crash.

Diesel from the vehicles could be seen spilled onto the road alongside debris.

Police and witnesses said it was believed both drivers escaped with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101.