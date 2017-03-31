Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist has been given a suspended sentence after he led police on a chase.

James Gelsthorpe, prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, March 30, that officers started to follow Iftisham Aurangzeb on the evening of February 20 after they saw his Citroen overtake another car in Upper Road, Batley and break sharply to a halt in front of it.

One of his passengers jumped out with a hockey stick and ran towards the other car but when he saw the police he got back into the Citroen which sped off towards Halifax Road.

They then pursued the vehicle for more than five minutes through streets towards Dewsbury District Hospital , failing to give way at junctions and taking a one-way street the wrong way.

He eventually stopped in Healey Lane where Aurangzeb failed to put the hand-brake on and the car rolled back into one of the police cars involved. He said he had no insurance and had panicked.

Tony Kelbrick, representing Aurangzeb, said his client was “caught up in the heat of the moment.”

Aurangzeb, 20, of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance. He was given eight months in a young offender institution, suspended for two years with 150 hours unpaid work, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said it was “a matter of pure good fortune nobody was seriously injured.”