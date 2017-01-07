Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist involved in a six mile police chase was run over by the wheel of his own car when he jumped out while it was still moving, a court heard.

Mohammed Ikram Rafiq fell to the ground as he leapt from the driver’s door of the Toyota Yaris and his leg then went under the rear offside wheel.

Leeds Crown Court heard the car continued in Greens End Road, Meltham until it mounted the kerb and hit a metal road sign causing it to bend before finally coming to rest a foot from the front door of a house.

Nigel Wray, prosecuting, told the court yesterday (Fri) an officer had first spotted Rafiq around 8.40pm on November 6 in the Broadlands Road area and signalled for him to stop.

He pulled up alongside him but Rafiq, who had a passenger in the vehicle with him, simply pulled away at speed towards Helme Lane.

He failed to stop at the junction and continued through Helme village reaching up to 60mph. He then drove towards Blackmoorfoot Reservoir reaching up to 65mph in poor visibility on wet roads.

Rafiq turned left into Blackmoorfoot Road before turning in Slaithwaite Road, again failing to stop at the junction and continued towards Meltham in excess of the 30mph limit.

Other road users had to take evasive action as he turned right into Red Lane and left into New Bridge Road, eventually driving into Wessenden Road.

He then turned into Holmfirth Road, again failing to stop at the junction but in Greens End Road he suddenly slowed and both driver and passenger jumped out as the vehicle was still moving.

He was given some first aid at the scene by an officer but had not sustained a serious injury. At the time he was a disqualified driver and under a suspended sentence imposed in December 2015 for dangerous driving.

Elyas Patel, for Rafiq, said he appreciated he was in danger of an immediate jail term. Fortunately the only person who suffered any harm was Rafiq himself.

Mr Patel said: “He has a poor record for offences of driving and he needs to understand and I have been blunt with him, that he cannot continue to be a menace on our roads.”

He said Rafiq did have another side to him as he was the carer for his sick and ailing 81-year-old father.

Rafiq, 25 of Wellfield Bank, Crosland Moor, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and was jailed for a total of 22 months and disqualified for three years 11 months.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said he had driven “blatantly in defiance” of a previous court order and once more dangerously.