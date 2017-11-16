The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash involving a HGV in Flockton .

Police were called to the A637 Barnsley Road at Flockton, just down from the Grange Moor roundabout, at 6.44am.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said four vehicles were believed to be involved in the smash, including a lorry and a VW car.

The air ambulance was called and it is understood one of the drivers was airlifted to the Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Barnsley Road was closed for large parts of the morning as emergency services carried out their investigation.

It is understood it was the driver of the VW Golf who was airlifted to hospital.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews from Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe attended and firefighters released the driver from the VW Golf.

The smash also caused severe delays in the surrounding area.

It is believed there was also another crash on the same road this morning.