A Bradley man who led police on a 60mph chase in Huddersfield town centre has been spared a jail sentence.

Officers tried to stop Jonathan Scoon making off in his car but he squeezed his BMW between police vehicles trying to block him in and sped off.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that for more than 10 minutes police followed 36-year-old Scoon as he drove through four red lights and at one stage reached 100mph.

The pursuit in the early hours of October 2 only ended when he collided with some temporary traffic lights, sending his car spinning across the road and debris flying.

Mr Galley said the incident started when Scoon went to his vehicle in Lord Street after leaving a nightclub and a police van pulled in front of him. He reversed before trying to pass it on the pavement but found his way blocked.

Another police vehicle pulled towards the rear of the BMW and officers got out to reach Scoon but he drove off, forcing one to jump out of the way.

He drove up Beast Market, Queensgate, Milford Street and Chapel Hill doing 60mph in a 30mph limit, going through two red lights and through a third on red in Manchester Road. He almost lost control on a bend in Victoria Road at Lockwood.

He went through another red light and reached up to 100mph before the officers saw him crash as they drove into Penistone Road. He tried to run off but was arrested.

Mr Galley said on July 21 Scoon had been stopped in the same BMW near the Wolds Prison at Everthorpe in Humberside and was found to be driving while over the limit for drugs. He accepted he had been using cannabis.

He was also on bail following the discovery of 20 cannabis plants in his bedroom at Huntingdon Avenue, Bradley, of which 16 were viable.

Jeremy Barton, representing Scoon, said his client would have used most of the cannabis as pain relief for medical problems but accepted he would have sold any excess to pay debts.

Scoon knew he was wrong to drive having self-medicated in July but had expressed remorse and the probation service indicated they could work with him.

Scoon admitted dangerous driving, driving over the drug limit and producing cannabis and was given two years in prison, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 activity days after Judge Simon Phillips QC said he would give him a last chance.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.