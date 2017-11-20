Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who led police on a chase after drinking faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Jamie Coleman pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit and resisting two police officers acting in the execution of their duty.

The incident happened in the Cleckheaton area on August 12.

The 29-year-old was pursued by police as he drove dangerously on Dewsbury Road, St Peg Lane and Brooke Street.

Following his arrest he tested positive for drink driving.

Breath tests showed that he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Coleman, of Town Street in Dewsbury, previously denied all but the dangerous driving charge.

He changed his plea to guilty to all of the matters.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said that a district judge previously indicated that if convicted of the drink driving charge he should be sentenced at crown court.

Magistrates committed him to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on December 11.

He is banned from driving in the interim.