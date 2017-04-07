Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of teenagers shouted abuse and pelted a young driver’s car with stones as he drove through the centre of Holmfirth.

Ollie Myers, 19, was at the bottom of Dunford Road in his red Alfa Romeo Mito when he was forced to slow down by the gang’s presence.

As he drove on, stones began raining down on the car, damaging the paintwork in several places.

Ollie, of Scholes, later discovered what appeared to be a key scratch on the paintwork.

He counted five separate places where stones had struck the car.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Tuesday as he drove home.

Ollie, a building surveyor, estimated the group of youths to be around 30 strong. They had been congregating around the Shoulder of Mutton and were aged about 15 or 16.

He said he wasn’t frightened but he did feel uneasy.

“I was going to get out of the car when I remembered there were about 30 of them and I didn’t want to get lamped.

“I was so annoyed.”

He believes the cost of repairing the damage will be up to £300.

When Ollie’s mum posted what happened on Facebook, one local said he had seen a large group “trying to start fights and intimidate people.”