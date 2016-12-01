Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

two vehicles failed to stop leading to a police chase – during Road Safey Week.

The multi-agency operation, involving police and other authorities, was carried out within Kirklees Rural division on Wednesday and covered both the Colne and Holme Valley areas.

It was led by Holme Valley ward officer PC Steve Nicholls and involved the Traffic Enforcement Agency (VOSA), Kirklees taxi licensing, West Yorkshire Safer Roads team and the West Yorkshire Special Constabulary.

The results were: four traffic tickets for exceeding speed limit, one traffic ticket for no MOT and two traffic tickets for misrepresentation of number plates.

VOSA issued a number of notices for defective components.

Of the police chase PC Nicholls said: “Two vehicles failed to stop for police as directed and made off at speed resulting in a police pursuit.

“After an authorised pursuit, the offenders were stopped and detained which resulted in a number of arrests. West Yorkshire Police will continue to take positive action against road users using our road networks illegally.

“We will use intelligence, on-board ANPR cameras, further multi agency operations and good old policing skills to ensure our roads are safe. West Yorkshire Police were happy to support this national campaign.”