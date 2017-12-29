The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living on some of Huddersfield’s steepest roads have questioned the sense of some drivers who set off in snowy conditions.

Householders vented their frustration on social media after several drivers got into difficulties in the Colne Valley and other hilly parts of Huddersfield.

In Linthwaite, a car demolished a garden wall on Friday after the driver lost control while travelling down snow-covered Pennine View at around 10am.

The householder said: “The driver got out and came to apologise and passed his details on.”

Other residents urged drivers to think before venturing out in snowy weather.

One Linthwaite resident watched as drivers tried to go up the very steep Hoyle Ing on Friday morning.

She said: “I’ve just watched a small blue car driving up Hoyle Ing – why? – and another practically skidding sideways trying to get up. It’s just stupidity.

“There are a few people who haven’t lived round here long who haven’t seen how bad it gets.”

Another said: “Some people need to use common sense. A snowy hill and a tight bend means you should leave your car where it is.

Here is some advice from the AA for driving in snow and ice:

* Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch gently to avoid wheel-spin.

* Uphill – leave plenty of room or wait until it’s clear so you don’t have to stop part way up. Keep a constant speed and try to avoid having to change gear on the hill.

* Downhill – slow down before the hill, use a low gear and try to avoid braking. Leave as much room as you can to the car in front.

* If you have to use your brakes, apply them gently.

* If you drive an automatic, check the handbook – some have a winter mode or recommend selecting ‘2’ in slippery conditions.

* If you do get stuck, straighten the steering and clear the snow from the wheels. Put a sack or old rug in front of the driving wheels to give the tyres some grip.