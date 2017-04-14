Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face a major road closure in Huddersfield next Tuesday – which will last until the middle of December.

Hanson Lane, linking Lockwood and Beaumont Park will be closed from 8am on Tuesday, April 18, to 5pm on Monday, December 18.

Network Rail applied to Kirklees Council for the closure to enable engineers to carry out major work on the railway bridge which carries Hanson Lane over the Huddersfield-Manchester rail line.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Network Rail have applied to the council for a road closure to allow them to undertake essential maintenance work to their bridge.

“The work is extensive requiring them to replace the structure, which will take a considerable amount of time.”

M62 traffic will be halted when the Tour de Yorkshire comes to Kirklees