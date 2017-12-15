The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists got stuck in hour-and-a-half long delays after a truck overturned on the motorway on Friday morning.

The M62 was down to just one lane after the incident on the eastbound carriageway near to junction 25 for Brighouse at around 10am.

Traffic officers were at the scene for two hours as they worked to recover the 4x4, which had overturned onto its side along with its trailer. Nobody was badly injured in the incident.

Work also had to be undertaken to remove a fuel spill from the road, leading to officers closing two lanes.

Traffic quickly built up and the motorway was congested all the way back to Scammonden Bridge and Rishworth Moor.

One motorist captured dash cam footage as he drove past the truck. It’s unclear whether the vehicle had overturned due to the icy conditions on local roads.

Some motorists experienced delays of up to 90 minutes as the busy motorway was funnelled down into one lane. Lanes were re-opened at around 12.30pm although delays continued into the afternoon.

The incident also affected traffic on local roads, with routes around Ainley Top , Ripponden and Rastrick severely congested as a knock-on effect.

Highways England described the delays as “severe” and said they would “take time to clear.”