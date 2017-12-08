Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manhole cover left sticking out from roadworks is thought to have punctured the tyres on up to 40 cars.

Now engineers for the company responsible have apologised to drivers whose vehicles were damaged when they hit the raised manhole in Brighouse.

Drivers have told the Examiner that as many as 40 vehicles may have suffered punctured tyres and other damage after colliding with the manhole on Wakefield Road near the new Lidl store.

One driver was left with a bill of around £250 due to damage to his Toyota Verso ... and lost wages.

The driver, who asked not to be named, estimated that between 30 and 40 vehicles had hit the manhole yesterday (Thursday) morning.

He said: “I felt a shudder and heard a clump, then the tyre warning light started to flash. When I pulled over there were lots of other vehicles parked up with hazard lights on.

“When I hit the grate it was about 7.40am and still dark - there are no lights on that part of the road.

“I spoke to one of the drivers who said it had been going on all morning. People were livid, they couldn’t believe the workmen could leave something like that sticking out. There were recovery vehicles and AA vehicles pulling up while I was there.”

One of the Toyota’s tyres was flat but he noticed that other vehicles had suffered two blow-outs and damage to their wheels.

When he returned to the manhole to take photographic evidence at around 9.30am the raised manhole was still causing problems.

“I saw another five drivers who had stopped in a lay-by after hitting the grate,” he said. “I dread to think what would have happened if a cyclist or a motorcyclist had hit the grate. They would have been in serious trouble.”

A spokeswoman for civil engineers George Cox & Sons, whose staff have been carrying out work at the location, said: “We are apologising (to drivers) for the damage and inconvenience.”

The spokeswoman added: “We were made aware of the situation early this morning. As soon as we were aware we sent people on site.”

She declined to say how many motorists had been affected, but said: “We are still getting calls through.”

Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways Steven Lee said: “We are aware of the issue with exposed ironworks on Wakefield Road and have contacted the project manager for the new Lidl site to ask them to rectify the situation on the public highway.”

Anyone who has been left out of pocket is urged to email photos of all damage and invoices for expenses incurred to enquiries@gcox.co.uk