A driver lost control of his car after hitting two potholes just yards apart on a busy road.

Ammar Anwar, who lives at Lee Road, Ravensthorpe , said he was left badly shaken by the incident, which happened as he was driving his Toyota Yaris along Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury . The incident resulted in a burst tyre and damage to the car’s braking system which together cost £100 to put right.

Ammar, 26, said: “I am used to that road, but I was in my own world because my auntie was in hospital and I was on my way there. Normally, passing those potholes, cars swerve out of the way. Unfortunately, that day I forgot. As soon as I hit the first pothole I heard a loud bang, I initially thought it sounded like a gunshot, then I hit a second pothole and the front of the car just dropped and I realised the air was going out of the tyre.

“I tried braking, but pressing my brakes made the car swerve. I had to hit the kerb to come to a stop. I was shaken up and pretty frightened. I stayed in the car for a few minutes to calm down, then I looked to see that one of the tyres was flat.”

Ammar said all four tyres on the car were new when he bought the vehicle four months.

He had to pay the garage £40 for a replacement tyre and a further £60 for repairs to the brakes. When he contacted Kirklees Highways, Ammar said he was told it could be 50 to 90 days before any claim for compensation could be dealt with.

“I sent them all the evidence,” he said. “Now they are asking for witnesses. No-one pulled over to see if I was okay or to help, so I have no witnesses. I am the victim here, but they are not treating me as the victim, they are treating me with suspicion.”

Ammar said lack of government funding was leaving Kirklees roads in a “Third World” state.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a claim from Mr Anwar and that this is currently being investigated. Following investigation the claim will be passed to our insurance department who will make a decision on any compensation. We will respond to Mr Anwar within the permitted timescales.”