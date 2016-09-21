Login Register
Drivers stopped in Huddersfield as part of European Day Without a Road Death

Motorists pulled over by police as part of road safety initiative

Police vehicle spot checks in Huddersfield
Drivers were stopped in Huddersfield on Wednesday as part of a European road safety awareness initiative.

West Yorkshire Police joined forces with other emergency services to mark European Day Without a Road Death, or Project Edward as it is known.

Motorists were pulled over near Leeds Road playing fields and on Bradley Road for a variety of spot checks including seat belts, using a mobile phone whilst driving and no insurance.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Mark Milsom said: “There were 48 road users fatally injured on West Yorkshire’s roads in 2015, which is a reduction in the county from the previous two years, however it is still nearly one per week and a figure we are keen to try and reduce further.

“Any police officer will agree it is the hardest part of the job when having to make that knock on the door and devastate a family by telling them their loved one has died and in many cases, often these tragic circumstances could have been prevented.

“We all want everyone to drive safely and to consider the consequences of their actions when using the roads.

“Project Edward aims to get all road users to ‘take the pledge’ to change their driving, improving the safety of roads for everyone who uses them, whether that be motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and other road users. In making subtle changes we can continue to reduce the number of deaths on the roads of West Yorkshire.”

The day of action was run by the European Traffic Police Network or TISPOL.

To find out more go to www.tispol.org/edward

