Highways officials have alerted motorists to roadworks on the M62 which could affect journey times this week.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 from junction 25 Brighouse to junction 26 Chain Bar will be reduced to a single lane and the exit slip road will be closed at junction 25 overnight for four nights from Tuesday, August 30, for gantry works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 motorway over the Peninnes, splits at Stott Hall Farm 'Little House', near Junction 22.

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place at junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange) until work to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane between 7pm and 6am from Tuesday, August 30, for four nights. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am when diversions will operate.

The motorway from junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 27 Gildersome will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday, September 3, for cable works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversion routes will operate.

The westbound carriageway from junction 29 to junction 30 Rothwell will be closed between the slip roads at junction 29 and junction 30 and be reduced to a single lane in between the junctions overnight for four nights from Tuesday, August 30, for gantry works. The closures will be from 8pm and 6am and diversion routes will operate.