Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire

Gantry works will see motorway shut for four nights

Stock picture
Stock pic: M62 Junction 24 to 25 section, Ainley Top area.

Highways officials have alerted motorists to roadworks on the M62 which could affect journey times this week.

The westbound carriageway of the M62 from junction 25 Brighouse to junction 26 Chain Bar will be reduced to a single lane and the exit slip road will be closed at junction 25 overnight for four nights from Tuesday, August 30, for gantry works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 motorway over the Peninnes, splits at Stott Hall Farm 'Little House', near Junction 22.

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place at junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange) until work to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane between 7pm and 6am from Tuesday, August 30, for four nights. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am when diversions will operate.

The motorway from junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 27 Gildersome will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday, September 3, for cable works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversion routes will operate.

The westbound carriageway from junction 29 to junction 30 Rothwell will be closed between the slip roads at junction 29 and junction 30 and be reduced to a single lane in between the junctions overnight for four nights from Tuesday, August 30, for gantry works. The closures will be from 8pm and 6am and diversion routes will operate.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Potential routes revealed for road tunnel under the Pennines

Graphics released of the proposed Pennine Tunnel - linking Manchester with Sheffield.

A £6bn scheme to build a road tunnel aims to reduce M62 congestion

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Brighouse

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  2. M62
    Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire
  3. Mirfield
    Watch CCTV as 'lowest of the low' charity box thief strikes again
  4. University of Huddersfield
    Is arts education important? Kaffe Fassett makes appeal as he gets honorary doctorate
  5. Lindley
    Lindley WMC sells off part of its bowling green for housing development

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent