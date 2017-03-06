Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temporary traffic lights are controlling access to Elland Bridge – just weeks after it re-opened following £5m repairs.

A water leak on nearby Halifax Road means partial road closures are needed in the area.

Yorkshire Water contractors Morrison Utility Services (MUS) began working on the site at 7am on Monday and expect to be there up to six days.

The team from MUS are repairing a burst water main in Halifax Road at the junctions with Park Road and Elland Bridge.

During this time Park Road and Elland Bridge will be under two-way traffic light control.

The statement from Yorkshire Water says: “Halifax Road will be under a Halifax-bound only road closure. No HGV traffic or bus services will use Halifax Road during these six days.

“Diversion signs will be in place throughout this duration of the work.

“We apologise for any traffic delays and advise motorists to consider a different route or allow extra time if they do need to travel to the area.”

MUS and Yorkshire Water colleagues will not need access to properties and residents and business owners are being asked to be on their guard against bogus callers while the team is working in the area.