drivers whose unattended cars are stolen while they defrost windows might not get a penny from insurers.

The warning from West Yorkshire Police comes after six cars were stolen in just 30 minutes as they were left by owners defrosting them in the Midlands.

As the cold weather sets in, police in Huddersfield are warning drivers about leaving their vehicle engines running while they defrost.

Insp Paul Campbell, of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, urged motorists not to leave car keys in the ignition when leaving their vehicle, even if it is for a short period of time.

“It can be tempting to leave the engine running while you stay warm in your house and wait for your car to defrost, but I would urge people to keep security at the forefront of their mind,” he said.

“People can become preoccupied in a morning, particularly when they are in a rush for work, but it can take just seconds for someone to steal valuable items from your vehicle or even jump in your vehicle and drive away.

“People should also consider the consequences it may have on their insurance claims as companies may not pay out if you have left your vehicle in this way.

“Simple actions like parking your car in your garage if you have one and keeping valuables hidden, as well as making sure your car is locked when unattended can all help prevent you from becoming a victim of crime.”