Abuse disabled blue badge permits and you could face a heavy fine.

That’s the message from Calderdale Council after it prosecuted two motorists leading to fines, charges and costs totalling almost £1,400.

In an on-going crackdown on the illegal use of blue badge permits a woman from Batley was caught using her father’s blue badge to park on Trinity Road in Halifax. After pleading guilty at Bradford Magistrates’ Court, she received a £250 fine, a £30 surcharge and £437 court costs, all together resulting in a fine of £717.

And a woman from Sowerby Bridge, who used her brother-in-law’s blue badge permit to avoid paying in a council car park, was fined £440 with £219 court costs – totalling £659.

The authority is taking further action as part of the National Fraud Initiative, such as cancelling more than 260 permits that were still live on the system, but no longer usable.

A spokeswoman said: “Drivers should never risk displaying a blue badge when the holder is not present, or be tempted to display a cancelled badge.

“The scheme is designed for those who genuinely have mobility problems, and we want to make sure that spaces are used by those who need them.”