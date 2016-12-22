The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you’re driving home for Christmas beware of Storm Barbara, that’s the message from Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Friday with exposed parts of Huddersfield set to bear the brunt.

Mr Stevens said Friday would dawn windy with gusts building throughout the day.

“We will certainly feel the full effects of Storm Barbara with gusts of 60-70mph,” he said. “That’s very strong when you consider that 75mph is hurricane force.

“It will be wet and windy and it’ll get pretty wild on Friday afternoon. On the motorways there will be problems with spray and cross winds.”

Mr Stevens said the rain should ease from mid-afternoon but blustery showers would remain.

He said Christmas Eve would be colder with possible sleet showers and maybe hail or thunder.

Christmas Day will be milder with some rain but by Boxing Day high pressure will come in meaning bright days and night frosts.

In its warning about Friday, the Met Office said: “There is potential for some structural damage.

“This more likely across the northwest of the warning area, as well as disruption to power supplies and travel.”