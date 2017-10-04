Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A walker who was angered by the increasing amount of litter has helped form a group of volunteers to tidy up his village.

Malcolm Coton, 42, found himself getting more annoyed each time he went for a walk with his golden retriever Nessie around Linthwaite.

“I got the dog last August but started getting angrier and angrier about the litter. I started picking it up and spoke to a few people and set up a group.”

Within 48 hours of setting up the Pride in Linthwaite group on Facebook there were 26 volunteers on board.

(Image: Pride in Linthwaite)

Four weeks on the group has been out on five litter picks, each time filling 10-12 large bin bags. They have also been pruning overgrown bushes and are working on other issues from youth engagement to speeding drivers.

Malcolm, a married dad-of-two, said beauty spots were sometimes the worst hit by drivers who discarded takeaway cartons. He claims it is becoming “culturally acceptable” to throw litter from cars.

The group has been supported by councillors Rob Walker and Donna Bellamy along with residents Liz Atherton and Karen Tyack.

A second meeting of the group – now 50-strong – is taking place at The Sair pub on Wednesday, October 4, at 8pm.

* Further details on 07747 018405.