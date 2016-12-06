Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar was identified from DNA left on the crowbar he used to break into a Dewsbury textile mill.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Stephen Kenny got in through a window at the Calder Textiles building in Thornhill Road overnight on May 1 and after taking a lift to the first floor forced several doors open.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said in the process the intruder caused around £1,000 damage before stealing around £2,000 in power tools from the maintenance workshop.

He was identified from the crowbar used to get into the offices and which was left at the scene. CCTV suggested another person was with him but that person had not been identified.

When Kenny was interviewed in June he made no comment. He had 35 previous convictions for 53 offences on his record including many for burglary.

Rachel Smith, representing Kenny, said his record reflected a long standing drug-addiction.

After his last sentence, which included a drug rehabilitation requirement, he had managed to stay clean for three years but had then gone back to using heroin and committing the offence to fund it.

Kenny, 53, of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, admitted burglary and was jailed for eight months.

Recorder Martin Simpson told him he had “an appalling record” and suggested at his age he should be thinking about stopping his offending.

There had to be a prison term. “Small firms rely on power tools for maintenance and don’t want the expense and trouble of making insurance claims, getting doors fixed etc,” he said.