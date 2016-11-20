Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman caught with heroin after stealing from two Huddersfield stores has received a suspended jail term.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Claire Brook had been addicted to class A drugs throughout the majority of her adolescent and teenage life after being brought up in care.

The 35-year-old was stopped outside Boots in King Street by staff after stealing £189 worth of cosmetics.

She had on her two carrier bags lined with freezer bags which also contained two wigs stolen from Mayas Hair and Beauty on Cloth Hall Street.

A piece of white tissue in her possession contained heroin, the court was told.

Brook, of Grosvenor Terrace in Halifax , was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year. She must comply with an electronically-monitored curfew during this period. The heroin will be forfeited and destroyed and Brook must pay £85 costs.