A drug addict has been freed from prison to spend Christmas with her children.

Angela Jackson was jailed for 10 weeks in November but had her sentence reduced, meaning she was free to return to her home on Hall Cross Road in Lowerhouses today (Friday).

The mum-of-three has long-standing drug issues and needs to offend to sustain her addiction, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 44-year-old was recovering from her addiction and managed to stay out of trouble for some time, but due to issues with receiving her benefits she relapsed last year on her son’s birthday.

The court heard that she stole a low value item from a shop to get money to buy drugs.

She was given a community order in June after pleading guilty to theft from a shop.

But she breached it and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment on November 29.

It was the first time that she had ever received a custodial sentence or been away from her children.

Barrister Anastasis Tasou, defending, said: “To be removed from them (her children) over the Christmas period would be a far more significant sentence for her and her family.”

The court also heard that she recently lost half her body weight and she has upcoming medical appointments to determine the cause of the dramatic weight loss.

Recorder Sophie Drake and Justices Lamb and Rothery accepted her appeal.

The defendant, who appeared in court wearing a fluffy purple jumper, smiled and thanked the judges.