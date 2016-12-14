Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific offender is facing the bleak reality of spending his second Christmas behind bars.

Gary Jackson, of Leeds Road in Bradley, was caught by a police officer after fleeing from a supermarket with packets of steak shoved inside his coat.

The drug addict – who has a lengthy record of similar offending – had found himself in a “revolving door” situation of going in and out of prison, his solicitor Ian Whiteley told Kirklees magistrates.

He said that the 28-year-old didn’t want to spend a second consecutive Christmas in jail and was prepared to cooperate with any court orders.

However, magistrates were unwilling to give him that opportunity and sentenced him to 12 weeks in custody.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, told the Huddersfield court that Jackson’s latest shoplifting offence occurred at Sainsbury’s in Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, on November 22.

A police officer in the store saw Jackson acting suspiciously and followed him outside.

He was sat on a wall and refused the officer’s request to look inside his coat.

The PC unbuttoned the coat himself and discovered three steaks in the supermarket’s packaging.

Jackson offered to return these to the store, but the officer refused his request.

He arrested him following a brief struggle, magistrates were told.

Jackson also admitted to stealing a camera from Bradford Police Station on December 3.

He tested positive for the use of heroin and crack cocaine following his arrest.

Jackson appeared in court from custody after failing to show up for his original court hearing.

Mr Whiteley explained that Jackson had a lengthy record of similar offending due to his drugs issue and lived a chaotic lifestyle.

He told magistrates: “He’s in this revolving door situation.

“He is going to prison, being placed on a court order, not carrying it out and then being sent back to prison and so it revolves.

“What he needs to learn his compliance with orders.

“Last year he was in prison for Christmas and it may well be that this year he’s back in prison for Christmas.

“He says the last thing he wants to do is to go back to prison.

“He’s prepared to comply with an order. He says ‘please give me a chance.’”

Magistrates were not prepared to give him another chance and jailed him for a total of 14 weeks.

Jackson will have to pay a £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.