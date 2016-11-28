Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who lost his job and marriage after becoming addicted to heroin has been jailed after breaching his court order.

Steven Hobbs was handed the community order by Kirklees magistrates following his conviction for offences of burglary and handing stolen goods.

The order included six months of drug rehabilitation and was made as a direct alternative from custody.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested after failing to keep in touch with his probation officer.

Magistrates heard that since his induction appointment with the service he had made no progress with the order and been out of touch with the service.

Zara Begum, mitigating, described Hobbs as being a hard-working all his life.

He had been employed as a window fitter and married for 16 years with two children.

Miss Begum said: “Last April he was introduced to drugs by a family member – he used MCAT and was then introduced to heroin.

“As a result of that he’s been on a downward spiral, his marriage as a result broke down and he’s lost his job.”

Magistrates heard that Hobbs is now making an effort to become clean of drugs and get his life back in track.

They sentenced him to 10 weeks in custody.