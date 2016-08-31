A drug addict who assaulted a shopkeeper has been sent to prison.

Daniel Amey, who spends up to £40 a day on heroin and crack cocaine, admitted kicking and punching Imran Safar during an altercation at his Lockwood store on July 26.

Thirty three-year-old Amey, of Croftlands in Newsome, also pleaded guilty to stealing goods from two shops and breaching his bail by failing to appear for a court case.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates Court that Amey bought six cans of Stella Artois from the shop, which he then tried to return after deciding he did not want them.

“He caused concern to Mr Safar and other customers because he was shouting and swearing on his phone.

“He paid and left but returned to try return the cans.

“The shopkeeper said Amey demanded his money back and started swearing.

“Mr Safar tried to get him out of the shop and Amey kicked him in his left leg and punched him in his left arm.

“He said he would come back to sort him out with his boys.”

Mr Wills said despite being on bail Amey then stole make up from Wilkinsons on New Street in Huddersfield on August 15.

He said Amey struck again at Tesco superstore on Viaduct Street on August 30, where he stole under £200 worth of razors and other items.

Amey committed his fourth offence when he turned up to the court on August 25 but left before his case was heard.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Mitigating, Carl Kingsley, argued that from looking at CCTV Mr Safar appeared to have assaulted Amey first.

“He assaulted him by man handling him out of the shop,” he said.

“A scuffle between the pair ensued that did not show the shopkeeper in good light.

“It’s clear the shopkeeper was quite violent towards him first.

“It’s obvious from the footage that the shopkeeper was up for it.”

Mr Kingsley then moved to talk about his client’s drug problems.

“He had been using drugs since he left school.

“He had been clean for five years and had found employment.

“But unfortunately he has returned to drugs in the last eight months and says his use is on the increase.

“At the moment he says he spends up to £40 a day on two to three bags of heroin and crack cocaine.”

Barry Lockwood, lead magistrate, sentenced Amey to 18 weeks in jail for the assault and two thefts.

He will then serve a 12 month supervision order upon his release.

Amey was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.