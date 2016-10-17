Login Register
Drug dealer Callum Weston will be sentenced next month

26-year-old was caught with cocaine

Bradford Crown Court

A 26-year-old man who was caught selling cocaine will learn his fate next month.

Callum Weston pleaded guilty to possessing almost 10 grammes of the Class A drug with intent to supply it to another following his arrest last year.

Weston, of Woodroyd, Golcar, is understood to have been caught with the cocaine in the Carr Lane area of Slaithwaite.

Judge David Hatton QC, sitting at Bradford Crown Court, described the offending as serious and said there had to be a full probation service report on Weston before he is sentenced on November 8.

Judge Hatton was told that Weston had no previous convictions for drugs offences and he had last been in trouble when he was a youth.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford told the judge that the case involved “street dealing” and Weston had weighing scales in his pocket at the time.

She said text messages found by the police also indicated that people were requesting drugs from the defendant.

Although the messages covered about a week in August last year she said they provided a snapshot of the offending.

Judge Hatton said he would extend Weston’s unconditional bail until his sentence hearing next month and told him he had to turn up for the hearing or he would be arrested.

Uninsured driver Sean Daw panicked when he saw police ... and crashed

And he's in breach of a suspended jail term

