Drug dealer James Evans tried to hide stash and bit police officer

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after police arrested him following a suspected drugs deal in Huddersfield.

James Evans was arrested in July after officers followed a Seat vehicle which had been spotted in the Blackmoorfoot Road area.

Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday that Evans, of no fixed abode, was taken in handcuffs to a police station after cannabis was found on him.

At the police station he tried to hide a plastic bag containing more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosecutor Duncan Ritchie said Evans bit a police officer on the hand and refused to be interviewed.

Mr Ritchie told the court that a mobile phone seized by police also had text messages relating to the sale of drugs on it.

Evans, who is understood to suffer from a hip problem and is disabled, admitted offences of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault in relation to biting the police officer.

Judge Neil Davey QC sentenced Evans to three years in prison for the heroin and crack cocaine offences and he was jailed for an extra two months for the common assault.

In October 2015 Evans complained to the Examiner that people were parking in the disabled space outside his then home, a Kirklees Neighbouring Housing bungalow at Oxford Place in Lockwood.

James Beaties says drivers without blue badges are using the disabled space

It had been adapted for those with disabilities and had a yellow bay marked outside it for a previous tenant.

Evans said at the time: “It just seems really unfair. At times I’ve been left in agony due to having to park in the car park because I can hardly walk.

“People should be more considerate with these spaces and it feels like I’m being discriminated against.”

And in April 2015 he had complained that he had been refused a fence to keep his dogs safe.

He said at the time that it was important to create a secure area with a fence of around one metre high where the dogs, a five year old bull mastiff and 12-week-old puppy could exercise without disturbing his neighbours.

But he had been continually denied his request by KNH, who said that the communal green area outside the row of houses must not be sectioned off.