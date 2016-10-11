Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Drug dealer James Evans tried to hide stash and bit police officer

  • Updated
  • By

38-year-old jailed for selling heroin and crack cocaine

James Evans jailed for drug-dealing

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after police arrested him following a suspected drugs deal in Huddersfield.

James Evans was arrested in July after officers followed a Seat vehicle which had been spotted in the Blackmoorfoot Road area.

Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday that Evans, of no fixed abode, was taken in handcuffs to a police station after cannabis was found on him.

At the police station he tried to hide a plastic bag containing more than 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosecutor Duncan Ritchie said Evans bit a police officer on the hand and refused to be interviewed.

Mr Ritchie told the court that a mobile phone seized by police also had text messages relating to the sale of drugs on it.

Evans, who is understood to suffer from a hip problem and is disabled, admitted offences of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault in relation to biting the police officer.

Judge Neil Davey QC sentenced Evans to three years in prison for the heroin and crack cocaine offences and he was jailed for an extra two months for the common assault.

In October 2015 Evans complained to the Examiner that people were parking in the disabled space outside his then home, a Kirklees Neighbouring Housing bungalow at Oxford Place in Lockwood.

James Beaties says drivers without blue badges are using the disabled space
James Beaties says drivers without blue badges are using the disabled space

It had been adapted for those with disabilities and had a yellow bay marked outside it for a previous tenant.

Evans said at the time: “It just seems really unfair. At times I’ve been left in agony due to having to park in the car park because I can hardly walk.

“People should be more considerate with these spaces and it feels like I’m being discriminated against.”

And in April 2015 he had complained that he had been refused a fence to keep his dogs safe.

He said at the time that it was important to create a secure area with a fence of around one metre high where the dogs, a five year old bull mastiff and 12-week-old puppy could exercise without disturbing his neighbours.

But he had been continually denied his request by KNH, who said that the communal green area outside the row of houses must not be sectioned off.

Today's top stories

Huddersfield crime report Blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard Is mystery orb in Holmfirth a UFO? Countdown to A&E decision
1 of 4

Recently Published

Elderly couple "upset and frightened" after burglar raids their home in Halifax

Skircoat Green Road, Halifax

The house on Skircoat Green Road was burgled of valuable items and cash

Previous Articles

Disabled James Evans left in agony after neighbours use disabled bay outside his home

James Beaties says drivers without blue badges are using the disabled space

James claims the parking space is being abused and has reported it to police

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Huddersfield
Lockwood
Organisations
Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing
Bradford Crown Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Fields off Sands Lane, Mirfield, Clr Martyn Bolt (right) with Marcus Jessop campaigner for Horses not Houses
  1. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public
  2. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  3. Halifax
    Couple robbed of their VW Golf in Shibden Park, Halifax
  4. Kirklees Council
    Cash pot for road improvements from Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds
  5. Linthwaite
    Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent