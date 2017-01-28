Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer caught in an undercover police sting will serve extra jail time after trying top judges’ patience with a hopeless appeal.

Zachary Alexander Wilkinson was one of three men arrested as part of Operation Lineland, a crackdown on drugs in Calderdale .

A female officer, codenamed ‘Lizzie’, infiltrated the gang by posing as a drug user and gathered evidence on their activities.

The dealers used high-value hire cars to make deliveries, London’s Appeal Court heard.

They would sometimes hand over drugs – including heroin and cocaine – in a residential area, close to a primary school.

Wilkinson, of Newstead Avenue, Halifax , was involved in 12 drug deals over a five or six-week period and was seen driving hire cars, including a BMW and a Mercedes.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Bradford Crown Court in April last year, after admitting 12 counts of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and one of supplying class A drugs.

The 26-year-old challenged his punishment, insisting it was far too tough when compared to shorter sentences handed to accomplices.

He had no previous convictions for drug offences, the court heard.

Judge David Stockdale QC said: “This was repeated, highly-organised, street dealing of class A drugs.

“It was aggravated by its execution in a residential area, close to a school. The overall sentence passed cannot be faulted.”

Ordering Wilkinson to serve an extra 28 days in prison, Mr Justice Haddon-Cave – who sat with Judge Stockdale – added: “This was a hopeless appeal. It has been a waste of the court’s time.”