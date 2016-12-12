Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield mother-of-two jailed for her involvement in a multi-million-pound drugs ring has had her sentence cut by top judges.

Lisa Jane Seymour acted as a runner for a gang which had its “tentacles” spread between London, Birmingham and West Yorkshire.

The 35-year-old, of Knaresborough Drive, was locked up for 12 years at Sheffield Crown Court in July last year.

She was found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

But her jail term was cut on Friday to nine years by three senior judges who said the original sentence was “too long”.

The court heard Seymour, who worked for Yorkshire Housing, was one of nine people caught following an undercover police operation.

After the arrest of a taxi driver, who was found with about £300,000 of heroin and a small amount of cocaine, investigations uncovered a massive drugs ring.

Between 2012 and 2014 the supply chain was under surveillance.

Seymour was eventually stopped as she acted as a driver for one of the gang’s leading plotters, Jonathan McDonald.

McDonald, 40, of Foxcroft Drive, Halifax, was jailed for 20 years after admitting involvement in one plot to supply the class A drugs and being found guilty of another.

Allowing Seymour’s appeal, Lord Justice Fulford pointed to her role as primary carer for her children and the limited part she played in the plot.

Sitting with Mr Justice Wyn Williams and Judge Mark Lucraft QC, he added: “Her lawyers said she has undoubtedly been humiliated by her fall from grace.

“We find that the appropriate sentence was one of nine years’ imprisonment.”

The court dismissed an appeal by McDonald against his jail term, saying it was “not excessive.”