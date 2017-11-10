Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who got behind the wheel after smoking a cannabis joint has been banned from the road.

Anish Patel was more than three times over the drug-drive limit when police pulled over his Seat Ibiza shortly before midnight on August 28.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the vehicle caught the attention of police as they felt it was travelling too fast along Edgerton Road in the direction of Huddersfield town centre.

The officers stopped his car and could smell cannabis as they spoke with the 25-year-old.

He immediately volunteered that he had recently smoked a cannabis joint, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

Patel was arrested after providing a positive roadside test.

He was taken to Huddersfield Police Station where a blood sample taken from him revealed traces of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a form of cannabis derivative in his system.

He had seven microgrammes of this per litre of blood – more than three times over the legal limit of two microgrammes.

Magistrates banned Patel, of Cowlersley Lane in Cowlersley, from driving for 12 months.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.