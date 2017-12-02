Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has jailed two men for eight years each for their part in a drug smuggling plot involving a parcel from Afghanistan.

Leeds Crown Court heard the parcel, purporting to contain children’s clothes and handbags worth a total of 50 US dollars, was intercepted on August 9, 2013.

Geraldine Kelly, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday when it was opened at the Coventry parcel hub it did contain both clothing and bags - but also 1.94kg of heroin.

That would be worth £97,000 if sold in normal street deals, she said.

Arfan Hussain, of Dewsbury, and Akmal Afzal, of Dewsbury Moor, each admitted conspiracy to evade importation restrictions.

A man who sold a camera lens stolen in the burglary of a photographer’s home has been jailed.

The equipment, worth £900, was taken during the break-in at the elderly victim’s Dewsbury home.

Michael Senior then sold it on at the CeX store in Dewsbury town centre despite suspecting the Nikon-branded lens to be stolen.

He also admitted to a string of store thefts and said that he’d fallen into drugs following the death of his partner and two children in a car accident.

But the 30-year-old was jailed for four months by Kirklees magistrates who told him that his difficulties were no excuse for his horrific criminal record.

Senior, of Lee Road in Ravensthorpe , admitted to seven matters of shoplifting plus a charge of receiving stolen goods.

A judge has locked up four callous robbers who terrorised vulnerable and elderly people in their homes so they could steal from them.

Leeds Crown Court heard victims included two 89-year-old women, one in Batley the other in Gomersal, both now so scared they jump at every noise they hear.

Another target was an 84-year-old man, also living in Batley , who has not been able to walk since he was pushed into a coffee table by one of his intruders.

Sentencing the quartet yesterday at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Christopher Batty said: “The older generation of this country deserve respect. They have worked hard throughout their lives to acquire money and property they hope to endure during their later years of life or alternatively pass on to their loved ones.

“They deserve our respect. You showed them none.”

Gerald McCann, 23, was jailed for eight years four months after he admitted three robberies and possessing a phone in prison.

Two 16-year-olds who cannot be identified each admitted five robberies and one received four years four months detention the other, four years detention. A 17-year-old youth who admitted four robberies was detained for five years four months.

A motorist has been jailed after a police chase ended with him crashing into two parked cars.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers saw Shabaz Munir driving a Honda car in Leeds Road, Huddersfield on the morning of October 11 and turned to follow him.

They pulled in behind him in the traffic but he sped off, reaching 60mph in a 30 mile zone.

Munir, 36 of Jade Place, Fartown, admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Jailing him for 12 months with two years driving disqualification , Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: “You drove at grossly excessive speed in residential areas. Those cars ended up on a footpath, it could have killed someone if they had been walking along it.

“It is quite impossible to pass over this piece of driving without imposing an immediate custodial sentence.”

A drink-driver who crashed his van while four-and-a-half times over the limit has been jailed over the “phenomenally high” reading.

Michael Heaton led an exemplary life prior to the smash where he downed a bottle of vodka before getting behind the wheel and ploughing into a wall.

But District Judge Michael Fanning jailed him for 14 weeks , telling him: “You are proof that even good people can do bad things.”

Judge Fanning also banned Heaton from driving for 37 months.

Added to this was a seven week extension and the ban will not begin until his release from prison.

A Hungarian man has been jailed after he trafficked one of his countrymen to Kirklees with the promise of building work only to exploit him by giving him little money or food return for his labour.

Leeds Crown Court heard Janos Bogdan told his victim, a 40-year-old man who was unemployed and virtually homeless, that he already had men working for him in the UK and was looking for more.

Bogdan drove the man to England and an address in Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor where he told him he would be living with him and his wife and his other workers.

But the man known as ‘Robert’ found himself sharing a room with five others and was given only a towel for a blanket.

Joseph Jackson punched his partner in the face while holding a knife - then threatened to kill her when she tried to call police.

Jackson was jailed after admitting to the nasty attack at her home in Batley.

He had denied assault but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

At the time of the incident the 28-year-old was subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting his partner or using violence towards her.

A man on bail for drugs offences at his vehicle hire business in Dewsbury was spotted months later handing over a kilogramme of cocaine to another motorist.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Shafiq Rafiq was first arrested after police executed a search warrant on August 25, 2016, at Tick Van and Car Rental on Bretton Park Way.

Timothy Capstick, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that inside a Vauxhall Vivaro van police found a plastic tub containing two sets of digital scales and a bag containing 80 grammes of cocaine.

That cocaine was 92% pure and worth between £3,000 to £11,000, depending on how it was cut.

Also found was 770 grammes of skunk cannabis worth over £6,000 and 890 grammes of caffeine and Paracetamol which could be used as a cutting agent.

A thug has been jailed for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and one of her friends while already on bail for damaging her car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the first incident happened on July 12 after Christopher Andrew Benson had contacted his former partner about some of his clothes following the end of their two year relationship.

Maryam Ahmed, prosecuting, said his ex-girlfriend had agreed to meet Benson to drop them off, but when she saw him in Dewsbury he asked her to resume their relationship.

When she refused he started kicking bins on the street and punching a wall. He then asked for a lift but became annoyed when he could not fit his bike in her car and picked up a bottle of wine and smashed it.

Paedophile vigilante hunters confronted a man at Dewsbury Railway Station when he thought he was meeting a 12-year-old girl, a court heard.

Mark Shah had contacted “Summer” on an internet messaging site on June 11 this year unaware the profile was not a real girl but a decoy set up by an organisation called Silent Justice.

James Bourne-Arton, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court Shah was immediately made aware in messages that she was only 12 but continued chatting to her and asked where she lived and was told near Chesterfield.

He subsequently asked her if she had ever had sex and sent her a photograph of a penis while asking for a picture of “her boobs.”

She refused to send him one but did arrange to meet on June 22 at the railway station and when asked what they would do Shah said “have sex if you want.”

On the day arranged he was sitting where he had said at the station to meet her but instead two men from Silent Justice challenged him. The police had been contacted and he was arrested.

Nightclub staff were forced to retreat inside after a drinker armed himself with bottle when they refused to serve him more alcohol.

Yanick Ngounou kicked off at the TBC nightspot in Batley because he felt he was being discriminated against because of his colour.

Following his arrest he grabbed a radio from a police officer’s stab vest and used it to attack him and his colleague.

The University of Huddersfield graduate, recently granted a Football Association licence to help negotiate the transfer of players between clubs, was jailed for five months.

A father-of-five who jumped into a river in a bid to get away after a serious car crash has been jailed for 28 months.

(Image: Pic West Yorkshire Police)

A court heard yesterday how dozing drink-driver Shahid Aslam put his foot down when special constables approached his VW Golf at the junction of Stainland Road and Saddleworth Road, Halifax .

Prosecutor Ken Green told Bradford Crown Court that the constables’ attention had been drawn to the Golf because the driver was apparently asleep, but he set off at speed going through a red light and rammed the passenger side door of a Vauxhall Astra.

The collision last December left passenger Shaun Emmott with a broken pelvis and driver Matthew Squire with a broken neck, but Aslam, who had two previous convictions for dangerous driving, ran off and jumped into a nearby river.

A man who repeatedly ignored a ban on contacting his ex has been jailed.

Justin Littlewood was barred from contacting her by a non-molestation order made in August.

The order banned the 27-year-old from speaking with her or going to her Mirfield home, but he breached this between September 5 and 15.

During this time the victim received several missed calls and texts from Littlewood.

A Huddersfield businessman and a gym boss, said to have provided assistance to the drugs charity Lifeline in Kirklees , have both been jailed after police seized steroids at their premises.

Leeds Crown Court heard on March 17, 2015, officers searched the Fitness Connection gym in Ravensthorpe where 62,357 tablets and vials mainly containing steroids were found, valued at over £38,000.

Simon Batiste, prosecuting, said the same day the home of owner Mohammed Abi Nawaz at Overton Farm, near Wakefield was also searched and 17,119 tablets and vials, mainly containing Class C steroids worth around £9,000 were seized.

Documents recovered indicated contact with Nawaz Ali, whose home in Edale Avenue, Newsome , was also searched. In the garage 48,585 vials and tablets were recovered containing further steroids worth around £33,000.

A drug addict who stole from the same Boots store over 30 times has been jailed.

Derek Newcombe was caught taking cosmetics worth £200 from Moorfield Shopping Centre in Crosland Moor.

It was upon his arrest for these that the 33-year-old confessed to 32 other thefts from the same shop.

He told police: “I thought I would get caught eventually.”

Teenager Larry McCann, who was part of a gang of callous robbers who terrorised vulnerable and elderly people in their homes, has been sent to a young offender institution for six years nine months.

Leeds Crown Court heard victims included two 89-year-old women, one in Batley the other in Gomersal, both now so scared they jump at every noise they hear.

Another target was an 84-year-old man, also living in Batley, who has not been able to walk since he was pushed into a coffee table by one of his intruders.

A brandy thief who fled court before he could be sentenced has finally been jailed.

Dean Langford, 38, was due to go to custody after admitting to the theft from Sainsbury’s in Huddersfield town centre.

But when this was indicated to him by a district judge he “didn’t feel ready” and absconded from Kirklees Magistrates’ Court instead.

Magistrates formally sentenced Langford, of Leeside Avenue in Brackenhall, to the prison term of which he will serve half before being released on licence.

A man has been jailed for 27 months for performing an indecent act in front of a young girl and secretly filming her.

Stuart Dilnot, of Brooklyn Road in Cleckheaton, sexually assaulted the girl over the course of two years while she was under the age of 14.

The 59-year-old committed the offences over a two-year-period.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, found the abuse uncomfortable and strange and still struggles to sleep.

A WOMAN who returned to offending after a 10 year break has been sent to prison.

Angela Jackson was sentenced to a community order after being caught stealing a Yankee candle and baby milk from Boots in Huddersfield town centre.