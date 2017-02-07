Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield man has been jailed after stealing from the same Co-op store NINE times to fund his drug habit.

Gary Eyles, of Oliver Gardens, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody yesterday.

He was caught on CCTV committing the theft at the Old Bank Road store in Mirfield on September 21.

Magistrates heard that the 40-year-old took five boxes of chocolate worth £100 from the shop but was not arrested until Sunday (Jan 5).

Eyles confessed that he sold the goods and used the cash to fund his drug habit.

He admitted to a further eight thefts from the same store.

None of the goods were recovered and Eyles tested positive for the use of opiates following his arrest.

He also failed to comply with his post-sentence supervision requirements following his release from prison last February for shoplifting.

Eyles missed probation appointments three times, magistrates were told.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client has gaps in his offending when he is drug free due to “stability and structure” in his life.

He told magistrates: “When he goes back to drugs he reverts to the commission of these type of offences.

“You have a revolving door situation – he comes out of custody but doesn’t have what’s necessary to break the drug cycle.

“He’s now 40 and tired of the system which is prison, release, prison, release.

“He has the ability to change and can be released into the community to deal with his problems.”

However, magistrates criticised Eyles’ “terrible record” and jailed him for 18 weeks.