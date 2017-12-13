Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drugs plotter who enjoyed a luxury lifestyle on the back of his dirty profits deserved every day of his tough sentence, senior judges have ruled.

Ebrahim Soni, 29, of Brearley Street, Mount Pleasant, Batley, shopped at high-end stores, including Harvey Nichols, and had wads of cash at his home.

He was locked up for seven years eight months at Leeds Crown Court in March after police raided his home on June 2 last year.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC told London’s Appeal Court that officers spotted Soni standing outside with a mobile phone in his hand.

He admitted he had heroin and crack cocaine on him and, when he was searched, cash and a hefty Harvey Nichols receipt were found.

Inside the property were digital scales and notebooks containing evidence consistent with a drugs plot.

Officers also found two designer watches and more money, the overall cash recovered totalling £4,150.

Soni admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of heroin, crack cocaine and criminal property.

The judge who jailed him said he played ‘a very important role’ in the plot, spanning about eight weeks.

He was ‘not acting as a street dealer’ but instead was ‘further up the chain’ and had been ‘in control of the deliveries.’

The cash, luxury items and receipts from high-end stores were evidence of Soni’s ‘significant personal benefit from his involvement.’

He had previous convictions for possession of an offensive weapon and production of cannabis, the court heard.

Lawyers for Soni argued his jail term was far too long and should be reduced.

But Judge Lucraft said his punishment ‘cannot in any way be described as excessive, let alone manifestly excessive.’

The sentence imposed was ‘unimpeachable’, concluded the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Simon and Mrs Justice Yip.