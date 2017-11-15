Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his sister in a drunken row as they remembered their late mother.

John Fuery admitted to the attack, which took place at the family home in Golcar on October 14.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that on that date they were both drinking.

They then began to argue and the 32-year-old pushed his sister, causing her to hurt her head.

It was the first time that Furey, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge, had assaulted her.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that Furey and his sister had been drinking to remember their mum who died last Christmas.

She explained: “They’ve had some difficulties following this (and) he’s living at a friend’s address at the moment.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This is a blip and not something that will happen again.

“He’s going to On-Trak (an alcohol treatment service) and attended anger management so he’s doing all the right things.”

Deputy District Judge David Scanlon ordered Furey to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as punishment.

He told him: “You, more than anyone, knows what happens when you drink too much.

“The only place it ends up is where you are standing now – sometimes in the dock and sometimes you don’t come out of it.”

Furey was also told to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.