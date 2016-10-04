Login Register
Drunk clubber arrested after getting upset when a bouncer sat on his head at TBC nightclub

  • Updated
  • By

Jake Smith claimed bouncer sat on his head at Batley club

The TBC nightclub, Batley
The TBC nightclub, Batley

A clubber arrested for his drunken antics at a nightclub said he was upset after a bouncer sat on his head.

Jake Smith, of France Street in Batley, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that police were called to the TBC nightclub on Bradford Road in the town at 4am on September 17.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the 26-year-old was being abusive to staff and refusing to leave.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, told magistrates that his client was upset after a bouncer sat on his head and he was kicked out of the club.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

He was arrested and shouted and swore throughout his journey to Halifax Police Station.

While Smith was being searched there a small clear plastic bag containing cocaine was seized.

He pleaded guilty to offences of being drunk and disorderly in public and possessing a class A drug.

Magistrates fined him £175 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The cocaine will be forfeited and destroyed.

TBC – also known as Terrace Bar Club – opened in August after the closure of the nearby Frontier, the former Batley Variety Club.

