A barman was assaulted as he tried to step in when his colleague was challenged to a fight by a drunk customer.

William Ryan intervened when George Crosbie squared up to the manager at Wetherspoons in Dewsbury and bragged: “I’ll knock you out.”

Crosbie admitted to the attack at The Time Piece pub in Northgate on January 5.

Staff complained about the 30-year-old being aggressive and Mr Ryan went to help.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant squared up to the manager in a fighting stance.

“He was saying: ‘Come on, let’s go - I’ll knock you out’.”

Mr Ryan told Crosbie to leave but he returned to the pub several times.

As he then went to lock the door to prevent Crosbie from coming back in, he appeared again and grabbed the barman by the neck.

Mr Astin added: “He (Crosbie) then ended up outside in the street shouting: ‘Come on then’.

“When police arrived he was still shouting and being verbally abusive to members of the public.”

Crosbie’s solicitor explained that he had begun drinking after his life turned upside down when he was accused of a sexual offence which has not been pursued any further.

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Crosbie, of Chickenley Lane in Dewsbury, £120 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to Mr Ryan.

He must also pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.