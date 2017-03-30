Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found a driver blocking access to the John Smith’s Stadium asleep with an empty bottle of vodka beside him.

They were contacted about the Vauxhall Vectra because of its position on Stadium Way early on February 26.

Leonardas Mateika, 36, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant just wanted to go back to sleep and didn’t seem very interested in interacting with the officers.

“There was an empty bottle of vodka next to him in the passenger footwell.”

Mateika, of Longley Road in Lowerhouses, was breathalised and had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

To make matters worse, Mateika held only a provisional driving licence and was not displaying any L plates.

He said that he had been drinking with a friend but could not explain why he hadn’t gone home to consume the alcohol first.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “There’s a real likelihood that whilst you were drunk you were still going to drive the car.”

Judge Fanning endorsed Mateika’s licence with 10 penalty points.

This means that if he commits another road traffic offence he will be disqualified.

He must pay £350 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.