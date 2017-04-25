Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who drove through his neighbour’s garden hedge was two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Police were dispatched to the address in Aldonley, Almondbury, after the accident late on March 17.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The vehicle went through the garden hedge and collided with a car, causing it to be in the road.

“Officers attended the scene and noticed a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.

“They tracked down the Vauxhall Meriva’s registered keeper, Carl Peters, who lived in the same street.

“He was under the influence when they spoke to him and the keys to the vehicle were in his jacket.”

Peters, 36, was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Peters admitted that he’d driven to a local pub for a party but couldn’t remember anything else until police arrived at his doorstep.

He had a previous drink-driving conviction from July 2008 and so faced a minimum three year ban.

Victoria Sims, mitigating, said that Peters was emotional due to some personal difficulties in his life and had turned to drink as a means of escaping his problems.

She added: “He doesn’t really remember the incident in question but does acknowledge the dangers of drink-driving and is very remorseful for it.”

Magistrates banned Peters from driving for 48 months.

He has to complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order and pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.