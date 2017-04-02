Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man caught trying to get into a woman’s home told police: “If you don’t lock me up I’ll kill her.”

Gareth Boddy, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Kirklees magistrates heard that police were called to Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, at 7.30am on March 15.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that it was reported that a man was trying to gain entry into the flats and they found Boddy walking around the back.

They spoke with him, he appeared drunk and admitted that he had been smoking cannabis.

When asked what he what he was doing he said he wanted to get into the flat to see the female.

Mr Wills said: “He was rambling and not making any sense but made threats towards her.

“When warned about his behaviour he said: ‘If you don’t lock me up I’ll kill her’.”

Fearing that a more serious offence would take place the officers arrested Boddy, of Grosvenor Street in Savile Town.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must still pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.