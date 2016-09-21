Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Drunk Ifzan Ishtiaq found slumped at the wheel in Marsh

He is already serving two years in jail for offences including dangerous driving

Google
Westbourne Road in Marsh

A driver was arrested when he was found slumped drunk at the wheel of his car.

Ifzan Ishtiaq pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath while in charge of a vehicle and possession of cannabis.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the incident occurred in Marsh on June 22.

Police attended at Westbourne Road to assist in detaining Ishtiaq, found inside his Audi.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he refused to provide a breath sample.

A small bag of green vegetable matter, identified as cannabis, was found on him during a search.

The 34-year-old’s solicitor explained that he was asleep inside his vehicle having consumed alcohol and not driven anywhere.

Magistrates were told that he was sleeping slumped over the steering wheel and a concerned passerby had called police.

They heard that Ishtiaq didn’t provide a breath sample because he didn’t understand that why he should as he had not been driving.

Ishtiaq, of Craven Terrace in Halifax, appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Last month he was jailed at Preston Crown Court for two years over offences of dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article and burglary.

Magistrates sentenced him to a further eight weeks in jail.

This will run concurrently with his existing sentence and so he will not serve any longer than his two year term.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £115 upon his release.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.

Recently Published

Drunken man says he was a "complete idiot" after lashing out at police, court hears

The Heckmondwike became upset on his way to Huddersfield Police Station

Previous Articles

Court briefs: Stealing mobile phones, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving

Latest decisions from the courtroom

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Huddersfield
Halifax
Kirklees
Marsh

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Fernando Lanni with the gates which used to be at the entrance to the Cowshed end at the old Leeds Road football ground
  1. Slaithwaite
    Want to own a piece of Huddersfield Town's Leeds Road ground?
  2. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: What is happening to the crumbling buildings in Longroyd Bridge?
  3. Marsh
    Drunk Ifzan Ishtiaq found slumped at the wheel in Marsh
  4. Huddersfield
    Pictured: Sickening injuries horses Frankie and Bella suffered in knife attack
  5. Kirklees Council
    Kirklees Council cabinet approve £4m loan to turn HD One ski slope dream "into a reality"

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent