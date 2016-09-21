Drunk Ifzan Ishtiaq found slumped at the wheel in Marsh

A driver was arrested when he was found slumped drunk at the wheel of his car.

Ifzan Ishtiaq pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath while in charge of a vehicle and possession of cannabis.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the incident occurred in Marsh on June 22.

Police attended at Westbourne Road to assist in detaining Ishtiaq, found inside his Audi.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he refused to provide a breath sample.

A small bag of green vegetable matter, identified as cannabis, was found on him during a search.

The 34-year-old’s solicitor explained that he was asleep inside his vehicle having consumed alcohol and not driven anywhere.

Magistrates were told that he was sleeping slumped over the steering wheel and a concerned passerby had called police.

They heard that Ishtiaq didn’t provide a breath sample because he didn’t understand that why he should as he had not been driving.

Ishtiaq, of Craven Terrace in Halifax, appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Last month he was jailed at Preston Crown Court for two years over offences of dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article and burglary.

Magistrates sentenced him to a further eight weeks in jail.

This will run concurrently with his existing sentence and so he will not serve any longer than his two year term.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £115 upon his release.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.